Comparing HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) and Mplx (NYSE:MPLX)

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) and Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for HF Sinclair and Mplx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HF Sinclair 0 1 6 0 2.86 Mplx 0 2 6 0 2.75

HF Sinclair currently has a consensus target price of $57.57, indicating a potential upside of 11.64%. Mplx has a consensus target price of $36.71, indicating a potential upside of 21.13%. Given Mplx’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mplx is more favorable than HF Sinclair.

Dividends

HF Sinclair pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Mplx pays an annual dividend of $2.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. HF Sinclair pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mplx pays out 95.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mplx has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Mplx is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.2% of HF Sinclair shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of Mplx shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of HF Sinclair shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HF Sinclair and Mplx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HF Sinclair 2.55% 7.42% 3.64% Mplx 30.72% 26.83% 8.87%

Volatility and Risk

HF Sinclair has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mplx has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HF Sinclair and Mplx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HF Sinclair $18.39 billion 0.63 $558.32 million $3.40 15.17 Mplx $10.03 billion 3.06 $3.08 billion $2.96 10.24

Mplx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HF Sinclair. Mplx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HF Sinclair, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mplx beats HF Sinclair on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HF Sinclair (Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states. In addition, it supplies fuels to approximately 1,300 independent Sinclair-branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at approximately 300 additional locations, as well as engages in the growing renewables business. Further, the company produces base oils and other specialized lubricants; and provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry. HF Sinclair Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Mplx (Get Rating)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate. It also engages in the inland marine businesses comprising transportation of light products, heavy oils, crude oil, renewable fuels, chemicals, and feedstocks in the Mid-Continent and Gulf Coast regions, as well as owns and operates boats and barges, including third-party chartered equipment, and a marine repair facility located on the Ohio River; and distribution of fuel, as well as operates refining logistics, terminals, rail facilities, and storage caverns. In addition, the company operates terminal facilities for the receipt, storage, blending, additization, handling, and redelivery of refined petroleum products located through the pipeline, rail, marine, and over-the-road modes of transportation. MPLX GP LLC acts as the general partner of MPLX LP. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. MPLX LP operates as a subsidiary of Marathon Petroleum Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.