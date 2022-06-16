Comparing Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) & REV Group (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) and Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for REV Group and Volcon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REV Group 2 3 0 0 1.60 Volcon 0 0 1 0 3.00

REV Group currently has a consensus price target of $11.70, indicating a potential upside of 15.73%. Volcon has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 400.00%. Given Volcon’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Volcon is more favorable than REV Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares REV Group and Volcon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REV Group $2.38 billion 0.26 $44.40 million $0.31 32.61 Volcon $450,000.00 64.55 -$40.13 million N/A N/A

REV Group has higher revenue and earnings than Volcon.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.2% of REV Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Volcon shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of REV Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares REV Group and Volcon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REV Group 0.90% 11.05% 4.34% Volcon N/A N/A N/A

Summary

REV Group beats Volcon on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REV Group (Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands. The Commercial segment offers transit buses, type A school buses, sweepers, and terminal trucks under the Collins Bus, Capacity, ENC, and Lay-Mor brands. The Recreation segment offers motorized and towable RV models under the American Coach, Fleetwood RV, Holiday Rambler, Renegade, Midwest, and Lance brands; and produces a range of custom molded fiberglass products for the heavy-duty truck, RV, and broader industrial markets. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, consumers, and industrial and commercial end users through its direct sales force or dealer network. The company was formerly known as Allied Specialty Vehicles, Inc. and changed its name to REV Group, Inc. in November 2015. REV Group, Inc. is based in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

About Volcon (Get Rating)

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States and Latin America. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

