Compass Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000. Sprout Social makes up approximately 1.2% of Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth about $49,603,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 352.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,681,000 after acquiring an additional 254,921 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Sprout Social by 76.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 454,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,452,000 after acquiring an additional 196,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,647,000 after purchasing an additional 167,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1,888.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 175,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after buying an additional 166,376 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPT traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,990. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.36. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $145.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.12 and a beta of 1.51.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $1,459,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,673,309.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $2,476,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,565 shares of company stock valued at $9,486,726. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $91.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.09.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

