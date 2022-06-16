Compass Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,313 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.82. 152,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,661,753. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $116.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.93 and its 200-day moving average is $108.22.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

