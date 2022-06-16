Compass Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $751,000 Investment in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the third quarter worth approximately $6,665,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CarMax by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,732,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarMax alerts:

KMX traded down $6.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.27. The company had a trading volume of 28,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,999. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.36 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.94.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.70.

CarMax Profile (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.