Compass Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,196 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000. Intel makes up approximately 1.0% of Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.25. 1,119,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,833,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $58.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

