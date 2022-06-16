Compass Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Options Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $764,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,720,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,310,582.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 669,650 shares valued at $37,169,012. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $6.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,977,284. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.68. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.59 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

Blackstone Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.