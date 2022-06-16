Compass Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nucor stock traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.47. 45,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,346,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.75.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.15%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.80.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

