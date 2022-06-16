Compass Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 19,090 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 57,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,803,000 after purchasing an additional 179,202 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 470.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 33,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 72.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 119,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 50,165 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDW stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.17. The stock had a trading volume of 94,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,627,972. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average is $34.03. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.16 and a twelve month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.