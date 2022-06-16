Compass Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,020 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $31.35. 1,572,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,329,250. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.48 and a 200 day moving average of $41.86. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $31.23 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $252.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

