Compass Financial Advisors LLC Takes $562,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,102 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $7.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $194.64. 14,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,304. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $198.29 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.34. The firm has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.85%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.88.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

