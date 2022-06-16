Compass Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USAK. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 246.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of USA Truck from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of USA Truck from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of USA Truck from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:USAK traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.76. 1,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,324. USA Truck, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $29.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.20. The company has a market capitalization of $132.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $201.06 million for the quarter. USA Truck had a return on equity of 32.98% and a net margin of 4.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that USA Truck, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

