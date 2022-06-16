Compass Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,840.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of VHT traded down $4.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $218.53. 1,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,171. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.10 and its 200 day moving average is $247.55. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $218.94 and a 1-year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

