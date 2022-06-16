Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Stock Price Down 11%

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 11% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.62 and last traded at $32.70. 15,835 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 428,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. CL King decreased their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.18.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.60). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -193.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 43.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,518,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,353 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,457,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 38.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,603,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,456,000 after buying an additional 728,597 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,536,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,772,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,550,000 after buying an additional 456,247 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile (NYSE:CMP)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

