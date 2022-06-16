CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $39.76

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €39.76 ($41.42) and last traded at €38.16 ($39.75), with a volume of 134231 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €39.76 ($41.42).

A number of brokerages have commented on COP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($67.71) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($61.46) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($81.25) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €90.00 ($93.75) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($79.17) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is €51.17 and its 200-day moving average is €56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 26.43.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

