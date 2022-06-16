Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Insider Sells $23,955.00 in Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) insider David A. Dye sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $23,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $31.70 on Thursday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $468.02 million, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.11.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $77.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

