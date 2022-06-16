Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Upgraded at Noble Financial

Noble Financial upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CMTL. StockNews.com started coverage on Comtech Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

CMTL opened at $9.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average of $18.02. The company has a market cap of $248.82 million, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $27.70.

Comtech Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:CMTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $122.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.53 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -36.36%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 383.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

