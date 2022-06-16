Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Director Sells $76,290.33 in Stock

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) Director Wilmer F. Pergande sold 5,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $76,290.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,282.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CWCO stock opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.00. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $14.77.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.10 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 4.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 14,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Consolidated Water by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CWCO. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

