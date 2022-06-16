Convex Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $221.28 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for $3.50 or 0.00016633 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Convex Finance has traded 53.4% lower against the dollar. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $221.28 million and $9.52 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 4,376.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,990.61 or 0.47539665 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.60 or 0.00412065 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00085466 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00012193 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 91,419,380 coins and its circulating supply is 63,305,034 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convex Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

