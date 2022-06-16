CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Short Interest Update

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,200 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the May 15th total of 152,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 204,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CONX. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of CONX during the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in CONX during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CONX during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in CONX during the third quarter valued at $980,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CONX by 1,097.7% during the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONX stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.90. 490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,116. CONX has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

