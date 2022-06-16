Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.02

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.02 and last traded at C$2.04, with a volume of 1589373 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.28.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMMC shares. Cormark restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective (down from C$6.00) on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$5.90 price objective for the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.86.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of C$430.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18.

In related news, Senior Officer Letitia Wong purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.75 per share, with a total value of C$27,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 283,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$779,625. Also, Director William Albert Washington purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.85 per share, with a total value of C$99,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,311,920. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $144,820.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

