Cornerstone Advisory LLC Acquires 3,410 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $5,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSG traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.96. 863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,595. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $81.15 and a one year high of $117.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.26 and a 200 day moving average of $101.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

