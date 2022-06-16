Cornerstone Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC owned about 0.36% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYH. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 757.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,634,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period.

RYH traded up $3.27 on Thursday, hitting $259.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,712. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.29. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $254.87 and a 12 month high of $322.92.

