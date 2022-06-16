Cornerstone Advisory LLC Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in PepsiCo by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.33.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.45. 62,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,617,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $144.61 and a one year high of $177.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

