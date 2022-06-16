Cornerstone Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC owned 1.18% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 201,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 18,141 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 27,416 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 28,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TDVG traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.39. 16,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,089. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $35.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.94.

