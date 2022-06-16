Cornerstone Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,745 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTG. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $13,595,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 38.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 33,893 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $769,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,000.

Shares of NTG traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $34.15. 16,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,319. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.73. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $40.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

