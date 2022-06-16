Cornerstone Advisory LLC Purchases 115 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,984 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 97.5% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $781,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,223 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $297,284,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,385,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 36.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.81.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $5.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.88. 265,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,379,087. The company has a market capitalization of $79.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.39 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.02 and a 200 day moving average of $131.10.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

