Cornerstone Advisory LLC Purchases 3,784 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 1.2% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $2.40 on Thursday, hitting $115.36. 22,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,214. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.18. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $116.15 and a 1-year high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

