Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 1,660 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth $887,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 61,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,629,000 after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth $660,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth $2,157,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $187.00. 2,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,383. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.26 and a 12-month high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVB. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

