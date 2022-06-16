Cortex Price Tops $0.15 (CTXC)

Cortex (CTXC) traded 39.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Cortex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cortex has a market cap of $28.69 million and approximately $45.09 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cortex has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Cortex

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 196,517,044 coins. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

