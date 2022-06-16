CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Sells $830,940.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 6,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $830,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,373,620.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,871. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.28. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $119.29 and a one year high of $213.38. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.98.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorVel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in CorVel in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorVel during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

