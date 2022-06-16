COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (CICOY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 17th

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.6021 per share on Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CICOY opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average is $8.99. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $14.72.
About COSCO SHIPPING (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on COSCO SHIPPING (CICOY)
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
- Wix.com Stock Nearing a Bottom Wick
- Home Depot May Have Value In The Long Term:
- A Game-Changing Deal For Blink Charging
Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.