COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (CICOY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 17th

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.6021 per share on Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CICOY opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average is $8.99. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $14.72.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

About COSCO SHIPPING (Get Rating)

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.