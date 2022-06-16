Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,733 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.4% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $4,542,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $6.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $451.89. 41,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,948. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $377.12 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $510.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $525.38.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.