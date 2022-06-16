Cowen Boosts Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $310.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VRTX. StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $282.61.

Shares of VRTX opened at $253.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.42 and a 200-day moving average of $243.87. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $292.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total value of $4,563,652.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,160 shares in the company, valued at $21,435,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total value of $1,311,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,099 shares in the company, valued at $288,234.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,227,645 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

