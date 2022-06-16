Cowen Cuts ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target to $92.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ITT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ITT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer cut shares of ITT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ITT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.00.

NYSE ITT opened at $68.63 on Monday. ITT has a twelve month low of $67.16 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.20.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $726.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.93 million. ITT had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ITT will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

