CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.64

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.64 and traded as low as $3.12. CPS Technologies shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 83,772 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The stock has a market capitalization of $47.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.00.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPSH. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CPS Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CPS Technologies by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.
