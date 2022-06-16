Credit Suisse Group Boosts EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $50.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their target price on EQT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EQT from $29.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised EQT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.91.

NYSE EQT opened at $41.24 on Monday. EQT has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $50.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EQT will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is -6.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth about $497,156,000. Yale University bought a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter worth about $263,059,000. Forrestal Agricultural Corp bought a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $183,175,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $157,875,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

