Credits (CS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.14 Million

Credits (CS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. During the last seven days, Credits has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. Credits has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and $247,168.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Credits

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.