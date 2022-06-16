Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 68,626 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 400,352 shares.The stock last traded at $27.09 and had previously closed at $26.74.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crestwood Equity Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 2.96.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.41). Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.655 dividend. This is a boost from Crestwood Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -204.69%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 259,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after buying an additional 44,331 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 46,174 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 413,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

