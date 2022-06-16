Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $29.63

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.63 and traded as low as $26.61. Crestwood Equity Partners shares last traded at $26.74, with a volume of 952,756 shares changing hands.

CEQP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. US Capital Advisors raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.82.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.41). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%. This is an increase from Crestwood Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -204.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 108.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,381,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,327,000 after buying an additional 717,779 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 92.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,314,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,339,000 after acquiring an additional 633,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,222,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,507,000 after purchasing an additional 427,348 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 563,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,868,000 after purchasing an additional 304,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,862,000 after purchasing an additional 279,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

