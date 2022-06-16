Critical Comparison: Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) vs. Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL)

Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY – Get Rating) and Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

This table compares Pernod Ricard and Crimson Wine Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pernod Ricard N/A N/A N/A Crimson Wine Group 6.70% 0.95% 0.81%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pernod Ricard and Crimson Wine Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pernod Ricard 0 0 1 0 3.00 Crimson Wine Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pernod Ricard and Crimson Wine Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pernod Ricard $10.53 billion 4.56 $1.57 billion N/A N/A Crimson Wine Group $68.92 million 2.42 $3.16 million $0.21 35.48

Pernod Ricard has higher revenue and earnings than Crimson Wine Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.1% of Crimson Wine Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Crimson Wine Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Pernod Ricard has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crimson Wine Group has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Pernod Ricard (Get Rating)

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Crimson Wine Group (Get Rating)

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally. It sells its products under the Pine Ridge Vineyards, Archery Summit, Chamisal Vineyards, Seghesio Family Vineyards, Double Canyon, Seven Hills Winery, and Malene Wines brand names. The company exports its products to 30 countries. The company was formerly known as Leucadia Cellars, Ltd. and changed its name to Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. in November 2007. Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Napa, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.