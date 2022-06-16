Critical Contrast: Doximity (DOCS) and Its Rivals

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) is one of 62 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Doximity to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Doximity and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doximity 40.52% 17.19% 15.27% Doximity Competitors -12.66% -60.26% 0.57%

This table compares Doximity and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Doximity $343.55 million $154.78 million 50.36 Doximity Competitors $2.10 billion $194.48 million 21.27

Doximity’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Doximity. Doximity is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.9% of Doximity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Doximity and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doximity 1 2 9 0 2.67 Doximity Competitors 203 1312 2349 68 2.58

Doximity currently has a consensus target price of $47.92, indicating a potential upside of 37.89%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 43.98%. Given Doximity’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Doximity has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Doximity beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Doximity (Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

