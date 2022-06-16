Critical Survey: Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX) versus USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)

Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) and USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Bright Green alerts:

55.7% of USANA Health Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of USANA Health Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bright Green and USANA Health Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Green N/A N/A N/A USANA Health Sciences 9.41% 27.04% 18.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bright Green and USANA Health Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Green N/A N/A -$2.49 million N/A N/A USANA Health Sciences $1.19 billion 1.17 $116.50 million $5.41 13.36

USANA Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Bright Green.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bright Green and USANA Health Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Green 0 0 0 0 N/A USANA Health Sciences 0 1 1 0 2.50

USANA Health Sciences has a consensus price target of $99.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.93%. Given USANA Health Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe USANA Health Sciences is more favorable than Bright Green.

Summary

USANA Health Sciences beats Bright Green on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bright Green (Get Rating)

Bright Green Corporation grows, manufactures, and sells cannabis and cannabis-related products legally under federal and state laws for research, pharmaceutical applications, and export. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About USANA Health Sciences (Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products. It also provides Celavive, a skin care regimen for various skin care types and ethnicities; and other products for prenatal, infant, and young child age groups. In addition, the company offers materials and online tools to assist associates in building their businesses, as well as in marketing products. It offers its products directly in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, as well as online. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Beijing University of Chinese Medicine for research in the field of traditional Chinese medicine; and National Sports Training Bureau. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.