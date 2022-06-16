Critical Survey: Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) versus Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) and Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.6% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Corporate Office Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Sabra Health Care REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays out 87.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sabra Health Care REIT pays out -244.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sabra Health Care REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Corporate Office Properties Trust has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sabra Health Care REIT has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Corporate Office Properties Trust and Sabra Health Care REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporate Office Properties Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25 Sabra Health Care REIT 0 5 5 0 2.50

Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus price target of $28.33, indicating a potential upside of 7.61%. Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus price target of $16.06, indicating a potential upside of 16.60%. Given Sabra Health Care REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sabra Health Care REIT is more favorable than Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Corporate Office Properties Trust and Sabra Health Care REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporate Office Properties Trust 19.78% 6.67% 2.69% Sabra Health Care REIT -18.28% -3.15% -1.78%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corporate Office Properties Trust and Sabra Health Care REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporate Office Properties Trust $664.45 million 4.45 $76.54 million $1.26 20.90 Sabra Health Care REIT $569.54 million 5.58 -$113.26 million ($0.49) -28.10

Corporate Office Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Sabra Health Care REIT. Sabra Health Care REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporate Office Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sabra Health Care REIT beats Corporate Office Properties Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust (Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics (Regional Office Properties). As of December 31, 2020, the Company derived 87% of its core portfolio annualized rental revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 13% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 17 properties owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPT's core portfolio of 179 office and data center shell properties encompassed 20.8 million square feet and was 95.0% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts that was 86.7% leased.

About Sabra Health Care REIT (Get Rating)

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture. As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's real estate properties held for investment included 41,445 beds/units, spread across the United States and Canada.

