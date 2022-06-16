CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.18-$1.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.27-$0.28 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $241.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $251.38.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $7.14 on Thursday, hitting $157.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,755,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,068,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.94 and a beta of 1.46. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.74.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,458 shares of company stock worth $31,573,555 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $9,658,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 727,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,979,000 after acquiring an additional 129,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,210.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

