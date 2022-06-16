CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Short Interest Update

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the May 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS CSLLY traded up $1.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.34. The stock had a trading volume of 71,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,381. CSL has a 12 month low of $85.07 and a 12 month high of $117.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.00.
CSL Company Profile (Get Rating)
