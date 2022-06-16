CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Short Interest Update

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the May 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CSLLY traded up $1.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.34. The stock had a trading volume of 71,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,381. CSL has a 12 month low of $85.07 and a 12 month high of $117.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.00.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies, such as plasma products and recombinants for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

