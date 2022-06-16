Cypress Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.92.

NYSE:TMO opened at $514.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $201.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $465.93 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $552.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $579.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.21 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

