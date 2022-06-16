Cypress Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $123.36 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $145.98. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RSG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.14.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

