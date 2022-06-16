Cypress Capital Management LLC Buys 1,356 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,131 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.36.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $209.84 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.43%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

