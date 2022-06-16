Cypress Capital Management LLC Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,090,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,122 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,611,000 after purchasing an additional 951,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,018,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,001,895,000 after purchasing an additional 261,118 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,369,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,325,000 after purchasing an additional 54,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,863,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,994,000 after acquiring an additional 252,408 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBM opened at $135.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $122.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.90. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $149.76.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.20%.

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

